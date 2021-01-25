Minnesota is piloting 1 of 9 community COVID-19 vaccine programs, partnering with Otter Tail County Public Health and school districts, in Fergus Falls. These pilot sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age or older and prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers.
While the pilot sites work to vaccinate this expanded group, public health will continue to hold clinics for health care workers and long-term care residents and staff in Phase 1a. Otter Tail County Public Health continues to have limited access to vaccines and are continuing to offer vaccinations to those in Phase 1a this week and into next week.
”While we work to get first doses of vaccine to all those in phase 1a by the end of January, it’s been exciting to also work with the state on this pilot program. Once we have increased vaccine supply, these pilot sites will be a great asset in getting vaccines out,” remarked Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health director. “We appreciate your patience as we wait for more vaccine to arrive will be a great asset in getting vaccines out,” remarked Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health director. “We appreciate your patience as we wait for more vaccine to arrive in the weeks and months ahead and as we get more vaccine supply, we will vaccinate more people.”
There are a very small number of doses and appointments available at these pilot sites. In the meantime, you can do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if you are sick.
Where can I learn more about the state’s pilot community vaccine site in Fergus Falls?
Please visit the state’s COVID-19 Response website at mn.gov/vaccine for more information.
Who is eligible for the vaccine at the community vaccine sites?
Do not attempt to schedule an appointment at a pilot site unless one of the following applies to you:
• You are 65 years or older.
• You are an educator or child care worker, and you have been notified by your employer that you have been selected to receive the vaccine.
If I’m eligible, how do I register?
Vaccine at these sites is very limited and available by appointment only. If you are 65 years or older you can use the scheduling portal on mn.gov/vaccine or call toll free at 833-431-2053. Education, school, and child care workers will receive information about signing up for an appointment from their employer. Please do not call local public health or your health care provider to register for the pilot sites. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Looking for regular vaccine status updates from Otter Tail County Public Health?
Please call our new vaccine information line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578.This line will be updated each week with current vaccine information.
Sign up for email notifications at ottertailcountymn.us/subscribe-to-updates/.
More vaccine information can be found here: ottertailcountymn.us/covid-19-vaccine/.
Still have questions? Please call Otter Tail County Public Health at 218-998-8320.
