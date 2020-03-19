The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has modified its service due to the threat of coronavirus spread.
In sheriff's office stated in a release:
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and security of all our citizens. As we face the challenges and concerns of COVID-19, our delivery of service may be modified to protect the public and our staff.
Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Public Health (MDH) it is very important to mitigate the risk of exposure. To reduce contact, when possible, response to calls for service will be done over the phone. If deputy response is required, deputies will use social distancing.
Gun permits:
- Applications can be found online at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/gun-permits/
- Permit to purchase applications will only be accepted by mail. In-person delivery of the application is not required.
- Permit to carry applications are being accepted at this time. Permit to carry applications must be applied for in person. Please call ahead and staff will meet you at the door Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Apply in person at the following locations:
Fergus Falls Courthouse (North Door Security Station) at 121 W. Junius Ave., Phone: 218-998-8555.
Otter Tail County Operations Center 469 Main St., Ottertail, Phone: 218-367-6300.
Please note: Staff will not be photocopying the documents for applicants. Please bring copies of certificate and driver’s license, and $50 cash or check. The application will be quarantined for three days before being processed.
If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please visit MDH website for the latest information. https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.