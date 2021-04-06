Otter Tail County businesses and nonprofits hit hard by winter pandemic-related closures were provided $1.15 million in relief grants by the county. The state-funded grant program was administered through the county’s Community Development Agency and provided grants from $1,250 to $15,000 to 129 local businesses and nonprofits impacted by an executive order that reduced capacity and decreased revenue by at least 20%.
The grant program was created to support small businesses and nonprofits that have been directly and adversely impacted by COVID-related executive orders. The goal of the program was to stabilize those organizations and build a bridge from the challenging winter season to the hopefully brighter, busier spring and summer seasons.
Organizations that were required to close in November 2020 by Executive Order 20-99, including restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, were prioritized for review and funding. Ninety-five of the 129 organizations funded were in this priority group, and they received 89% of the funding available. The remaining 34 organizations that were not in this priority group received funding because they demonstrated a minimum 20% decrease in revenue as a direct result of a COVID-related executive order. Grant recipients strongly represented communities throughout Otter Tail County, with 17 of the 21 zip codes in the county represented.
Amy Baldwin, Otter Tail County’s Community Development director and executive director of the CDA said, “This program made it evident again that our business community is resilient and dedicated to serving their communities. We’ve heard from many organizations that this funding will help get them to what we’re hopeful is the finish line of the pandemic.
David Schornack, CDA board chairman and director of business development and sales at Arvig said, “The CDA board remains committed to investing in and supporting the recovery of businesses and nonprofits in Otter Tail County. This grant program demonstrated that commitment to being partners to our business community through the challenges of the pandemic.” Schornack is optimistic that the grants awarded will help stabilize businesses and nonprofits and help them with continued investment and success in their communities.
By sharing information related to financial assistance, vaccine availability for businesses, and workforce recovery, the CDA will continue to be a partner to navigate the road ahead. Reach out to Amy Baldwin at cda@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-998-8050 with questions on how Otter Tail County and the CDA can support the business and nonprofit community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.