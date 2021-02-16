Otter Tail County Public Health sponsored vaccine clinics this week to administer doses to remaining health care personnel identified by MDH, and second doses to those in Phase 1a who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at public health clinics. In addition, another supply of COVID-19 vaccine was allocated to public health and was used for schools and child care programs across the county. Public health COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible populations continue to be done by invitation only. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 65 plus.
While supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, locations of where to access the vaccine are increasing. People interested in finding vaccination sites for those 65 plus should visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine and click on “Find My Vaccine.” Vaccine locations do require appointments and preregistration.
As of Feb. 6, public health has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,418 people, with 116 completing the vaccine series. Those receiving vaccine at public health clinics have been part of the Phase 1a priority group, as well as educators and school staff. More Otter Tail County Public Health vaccine data can be found at ottertailcountymn.us/c19vaccdata. For information on county-wide vaccine administration, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine data webpage at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/data.
For weekly updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution, please call the Otter Tail County Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit ottertailcountymn.us and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine” for more information. Follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.