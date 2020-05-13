The people of Otter Tail County are a resilient group. I am proud to be a member of this county and feel fortunate to call it home. I also am proud to serve the residents of Otter Tail County as a county commissioner. It is a privilege to work with a skilled and dedicated group of individuals who are still working to serve the people of the county in these challenging times.
Otter Tail County is still working for you. Employees continue their work maintaining and repairing roads, providing essential social services, recycling, and completing title work and other motor vehicle licensing. We continue to follow our mission and innovate services to continue to serve our residents.
As Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners chair, this is how we foresee our continuity of business in relation to the COVID -19 pandemic:
• We are developing a Phase I reopening plan to put into place when Gov. Tim Walz either modifies or lifts the stay-at-home order. Phase I could include keeping buildings closed while allowing services to be provided by appointment when it cannot be accomplished via phone or virtual meeting.
• Public health staff, in conjunction with the board, are discussing how local staff may be able to provide contact investigations and contact tracing to assist the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). This work assists MDH in contacting those that have a lab confirmed positive COVID-19 test and those that may have had exposure to COVID-19 due to their close contact with that person.
• Otter Tail County is planning for the safety of the public and its employees. Alternative cloth masks have been provided and the county has purchased plexiglass partitions to use at front desks as a cough/sneeze barrier between staff and the public. We may also consider marking the floors to determine appropriate standing spots for customers to maintain social distancing.
We recognize the need to get back to some sort of “normal.” We miss the public. Serving you is our priority and we look forward to getting back to business. Rest assured we have the best staff and we are ready to serve you.
Together we are stronger. You can continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus by staying home, wear a cloth covering in places where social distancing is limited, and take care of yourself by not delaying medical care. We are in this together
Lee Rogness is the Chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
