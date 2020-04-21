Like any other organization, Otter Tail County and the city of Fergus Falls need cash flow to keep the wheels turning.
But what happens when a disease like COVID-19 comes along and businesses are shut down by government order in order to save lives? If their cash flow is interrupted it must follow that government services will also feel the pinch.
It presently takes a total annual budget of $125.6 million to run Otter Tail County services according to county auditor, Wayne Stein.
The county is responsible for collecting property taxes and disbursing each community its share. The first of two deadlines for county property taxes must be paid by May 15. Stein has plans after that date to take a look at what the county has collected in property taxes after the deadline as a comparison to what it collected by mid-May of 2019. This will help him gauge where county finances are in COVID-19 times.
Assistant county auditor Jim Myhre also watches the cash flow. With some businesses shuttered around the county some are questioning where finances are sitting at this time.
“Right now it’s much too early to say,” Myhre said.
Myhre said the payroll and maintenance are two of the county’s biggest expenses, accounting for a $56 million cut of the annual budget.
Stein agrees with Myhre. As the end of April approaches, he continues to see property tax statements generating a steady flow of cash each day.
Stein does not know of any county projects that are on hold but he cannot guarantee the future. Since the pandemic raised its ugly head some county contracts have included language for contractors that let them know the scope of the projects they engage in might change “because of the unknowns.”
Stein said that in addition to the funds collected each year from taxes and state aid the county has a reserve to draw from if necessary.
Fergus Falls finance director Bill Sonmor said the city works off a budget of $42 million.
In addition to its share of property taxes disbursed by the county, which accounts for 16% of the city budget, the community receives a chunk of state aid and also draws revenue from a local option sales tax, utility bills, liquor store sales, licenses and fees. Utility bills and liquor stores sales account for 44% of the city budget.
Sonmor said the city received a property tax payment from the county a short time ago, right on schedule.
Having estimated at the beginning of the year where the city budget would be as the first property tax deadline approached, Sonmor feels that the city is still on firm financial footing.
Like the county, the city does have financial reserves to draw upon.
“There is no problem yet,” Sonmor said. “Even if we took a dip we’d be OK.”
