As Minnesotans, we get excited about the ice “going out.” Warmer weather provides an opportunity to get outdoors, visit the lakes and reconnect with nature. Many seasonal property owners and snowbirds are asking: Can we go to our cabin during the stay at home order? This year going to the cabin could spread COVID-19 and may overwhelm the rural community hospitals and healthcare professionals. As a result, Otter Tail County is asking people to follow Gov. Tim Walz’s Emergency Executive Order 20-33 directing Minnesotans to stay at home.
The population in Otter Tail County nearly doubles during summer months. The overwhelming majority of that increase is attributed to seasonal property owners. According to a 2014 study by the University of Minnesota Extension, approximately 40,000 seasonal residents escape to Otter Tail County each summer for an average 93 days. As a result of that seasonal increase, local healthcare facilities already ramp up during the summer to provide services to seasonal residents and visitors. This year, however, healthcare facilities have been very clear that they cannot manage both the usual ramp-up and a forecasted COVID-19 surge. Based on current modeling, there is not a local capacity to care for all the patients that are forecasted to need hospitalization.
“Seasonal property owners are an important part of our Otter Tail County communities. They are our friends and neighbors. They also make significant contributions to the local economy” said Lee Rogness, Otter Tail County Board Chair. “While we miss them, we are listening to our local healthcare providers. Based on their guidance, we are encouraging everyone to adhere to the emergency order and avoid non-essential travel, including checking on cabins.”
Otter Tail County is providing additional services to encourage this stay-at-home behavior. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is asking property owners to comply with the governor’s order to stay home. To assist with people staying at home, the Sheriff’s Office has a property check request form available online. If seasonal property owners have properties that they would like checked on, please complete the form online and a deputy will check on the property and report back to the homeowner.
Snowbirds are also moving back to Minnesota lake homes.
Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Director, advises, “Due to the community spread of COVID-19 that we are seeing across the United States and in Minnesota, those returning to homes in this area should stay home for 14 days and follow the stay at home executive order. During those 14 days, those returning should be monitoring themselves for symptoms and avoiding contact with others. They are encouraged to use local friends and family, or delivery services, to drop off necessary items like groceries that they might need.”
For more COVID-19 related information please visit or call the following resources:
For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or Toll Free 888-349-2581, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For business and development resources please call Amy Baldwin, Community Development Agency Director at 218-998-8050 or the Small Business Administration at 1-800-659-2955.
