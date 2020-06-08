The COVID-19 virus claimed its first victim in Otter Tail County Friday according to the public health director Jody Lien.
Data privacy laws restricted the information Lien could only supply a ballpark figure of the victim's age, for which the person’s name, gender and address were all withheld.
“Due to our limited number of cases in OTC, we are only releasing age range to ensure we protect data privacy,” Lien said in a release on Monday. The individual was in their 60s.
Otter Tail County’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus was March 29. Confirmed cases of the disease have gradually increased to 73.
Lien’s department is continuing to emphasize preventative measures to decrease potential exposure and reduce the spread of the disease. The worldwide pandemic had affected 26,980 Minnesota residents by last Friday and had led to 1,148 deaths statewide.
