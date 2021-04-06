Otter Tail County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments and is following state guidance in prioritizing vaccine appointments for people most at risk of getting COVID-19, or those who could develop severe illness if infected. This includes older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions, and those in essential jobs.
As vaccine is available and the need presents, public health will be in the following cities offering community clinics:
• Fergus Falls: Mondays and Wednesdays each month.
• Pelican Rapids: second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
• Perham: second Fridays of the month.
• Parkers Prairie, New York Mills and Ottertail City clinics vary so please check the county website or call for weekly updates.
You may schedule an appointment at an Otter Tail County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic any one of these ways:
• Visit the county website at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19-vaccine/
• Call our office at 218-998-8320 for help registering.
What does ‘fully vaccinated’ mean?
According to CDC guidelines ‘fully vaccinated’ means that it has been at least two weeks since getting your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks and gather with low-risk, unvaccinated people from one household without masks. Fully vaccinated people who have been around someone with COVID-19 do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they have symptoms or live in a group setting.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information
Please call the Otter Tail County Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578. Text “COVIDOTC” to 67283 to get text notifications for vaccine updates in Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.