Patrick Waletzko, Otter Tail County (OTC) Emergency Management director, virtually gathered county personnel on Monday, March 23 to announce the opening of the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EOC opened as a virtual coordination center which enables Otter Tail County to further manage policy decisions, requests for resources and information flow in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota. The virtual center is in addition to the county’s Health Department operations center, which has been focused on providing direct assistance to health care partners, emergency responders, and the public. One of the primary benefits of opening an EOC is that it allows public health and county administrators to focus on managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuation of county government services while others focus on logistical, finance and planning activities that support current and long-term operations throughout the county.
Jody Lien, Public Health director and Nicole Hansen, county administrator, will serve as co-incident managers, while Waletzko provides broad coordination of the county’s efforts and integrates them with local communities.
Everyone has a role in slowing the spread of this pandemic. Public Health continues to encourage everyone to do their part and follow the guidelines for social distancing and prevention from the Minnesota Department of Health. For information related to COVID-19 please use the following resources:
Visit the Centers for Disease Control, MDH and Otter Tail County websites for COVID-19 information:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
www.ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19/
For health questions please call:
Health care provider
MDH COVID-19 hotlines: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For general questions about COVID19 please call:
Otter Tail County Public Health: 218-998-8320 or TOLL FREE 888-349-2581
Follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for local information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.