While Minnesota is beginning to serve those age 65 and older, educators and child care workers, health care workers and long-term care residents and staff in Phase 1a remain a priority. Otter Tail County Public Health continues to have limited access to vaccine and are continuing to offer vaccine to those in Phase 1a this week.
Businesses/clinics and self-employed health care personnel:
• If you run a business or clinic prioritized in Phase 1a and have not yet been contacted by a health care provider or Otter Tail County Public Health, please call 218-998-8320 for information on how to get scheduled for vaccination.
Individual health care workers:
• Please check with your employer on plans for vaccination of staff in your business/clinic.
More information can be found here: ottertailcountymn.us/covid-19-vaccine/ Questions? Call 218-998-8320.
Where can I learn more about the state’s pilot community vaccine site in Fergus Falls? Please visit the state’s COVID-19 Response website at mn.gov/vaccine for phone numbers and registration information.
Who is eligible for vaccine at the community vaccine sites? Do not attempt to schedule an appointment at a pilot site unless one of the following applies to you:
• You are 65 years or older.
• You are an educator or child care worker, and you have been notified by your employer that you have been selected to receive the vaccine.
Vaccine at these sites is very limited and available by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There will not be enough doses for all who want it. As we get more vaccine supply, we will vaccinate more people.
