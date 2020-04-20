After the weekend, Otter Tail County saw its confirmed cases of COVID-19 move to six. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not representative of the total number of people in Otter Tail County who have or had COVID-19.

There are a few things that you can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These actions include:

  • Wash your hands
  • Don’t touch your face
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Stay at home
  • Practice social distancing when you must go out

For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.  

Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or Toll Free 888-349-2581, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For business and development resources please call Amy Baldwin, Community Development Agency Director at 218-998-8050 or the Small Business Administration at 1-800-659-2955.

Follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for local information.

Patients who are experiencing symptoms should call their local provider’s office to be screened and receive further instruction about home management strategies, or whether they should seek further testing or treatment.

Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls Clinic: 218-739-2221

Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls Hospital (24 hours): 218-736-8000

Prairie Ridge Hospital & Health Service Elbow Lake Clinic: 218-685-7300

Prairie Ridge Hospital & Health Services Morris Clinic: 320-589-4008

Perham Health (24 hours): (218) 347-4500

Perham Health Clinic: (218) 347-1200

Perham Health New York Mills Clinic: (218) 385-1800

Perham Health Ottertail Clinic: (218) 367-6111

