Emergency responders county wide, local hospitals and health care providers are running low on personal protective equipment (PPE). These items are needed to keep individuals safe as they continue to provide essential services that protect our residents. Otter Tail County is accepting donations of PPE in an effort to help protect community responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. PPE requested include:
• Protective face wear – N95 or N100 masks, PAPRs and surgical or procedural masks.
• Nitrile gloves.
• Gowns- disposable gowns and Tyvek coveralls.
• Tyvek foot covers.
• Eye protection (wraparounds or chemical splash, face shields).
• Hand sanitizer, hand wipes, and disinfectant wipes (at least 60% alcohol based).
Otter Tail County asks that PPE is in the original container or packaging to ensure it is sanitary. Open boxes or packages are not accepted at this time. Homemade masks or gowns are currently not requested at this time. This does not mean the county is discouraging people from making homemade masks or gowns. Homemade items are just not requested at this time.
If you have PPE to donate, please fill out the COVID-19 PPE donation form online at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/ppe-donations/ or call 218-998-8320.
With practicing social distancing, arrangements will be made to pick up donations. No drop-off locations will be established at this time.
The donations will be secured at a county facility and coordinated with the county emergency management and health care partners for disbursement.
Otter Tail County continues to urge the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
