Minnesota is proud to offer free at-home COVID-19 saliva testing for people who believe they need to be tested, with or without symptoms. Otter Tail County residents will now be able to order a saliva test online, to perform in the comfort of their own home. These tests are available in select service areas such as Otter Tail County, free of charge for those who believe they need to be tested. It will soon be available to all Minnesotans.
Otter Tail County residents can order a test online that will be shipped to homes, along with a prepaid package to return it. When you are ready to take the test, you will log onto a website and do a video visit with a health care provider so they can give you instructions and make sure you do the test correctly. You then send the test to the lab in Oakdale, using the prepaid package. Once it arrives at the lab, you will get your test results by email as soon as 24-48 hours.
“As we’ve continued to see a sustained increase in COVID-19 cases, Otter Tail County Public Health has worked closely with our health care partners and MDH on the ability to increase local testing capacity,” said Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health director. “The needs we have as a rural community are unique. We are looking forward to how this additional approach to testing will increase access to testing for residents. And, since it is a pilot, we can help inform the state on this testing strategy’s broader use for Minnesotans.”
Testing is free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a COVID-19 test, including those who are asymptomatic. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all the cost, the state will cover the difference, so testing remains completely free to everyone. For more information on the COVID-19 Test at Home program, and to order a test, please visit: bit.ly/OTCtesting.
• The saliva tests check whether you have COVID-19 right now and can spread it to others. It is not an antibody test that looks for whether you have had COVID-19 in the past.
• Both adults and children can use these tests. An adult 18 or older must request a test for a child.
• You can request up to five tests per household through the website.
Saliva testing may not be right for those with low saliva production, such as children under age 4 or someone who has suffered a stroke.
COVID-19 saliva testing is also available at in-person testing sites such as Moorhead.
1110 S. 14th St.
Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 12–7 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Schedule appointment here: mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.
