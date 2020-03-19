The public hearing scheduled for March 24, 2020 to consider updates to the Otter Tail County Public Health regulation on the distribution of commercial tobacco products to person under 21 ordinance has been canceled.
The purpose of these updates is to align the purchase age for commercial tobacco products in Otter Tail County to age 21 pursuant to federal rule change that was effective Dec. 20, 2019. In addition, updates will add procedural language to the violations section and to whom penalties apply to for failed compliance checks. A copy of the ordinance and the proposed updates is available on the County’s website at ottertailcountymn.us.
