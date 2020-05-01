On Friday, Otter Tail County received notice of it now has 14 confirmed positive case of COVID-19. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not representative of the total number of people in Otter Tail County who have or had COVID-19.
Ways to help prevent the potential spread include:
- Wash your hands
- Don’t touch your face
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Stay at home
- Practice social distancing when you must go out
For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or Toll Free 888-349-2581, Monday to Friday from 8:00-4:30.
For business and development resources please call Amy Baldwin, Community Development Agency Director at 218-998-8050 or the Small Business Administration at 1-800-659-2955.
Follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for local information.
Patients who are experiencing symptoms should call their local provider’s office to be screened and receive further instruction about home management strategies, or whether they should seek further testing or treatment.
Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls Clinic: 218-739-2221
Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls Hospital (24 hours): 218-736-8000
Prairie Ridge Hospital & Health Service Elbow Lake Clinic: 218-685-7300
Prairie Ridge Hospital & Health Services Morris Clinic: 320-589-4008
Perham Health (24 hours): (218) 347-4500
Perham Health Clinic: (218) 347-1200
Perham Health New York Mills Clinic: (218) 385-1800
Perham Health Ottertail Clinic: (218) 367-6111
