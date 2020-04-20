The Otter Tail County Public Health Department’s Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC) wants families to know that they are here for them. The WIC program is open for current participants and new participants. WIC is a health and nutrition program and provides a variety of healthy foods. WIC staff can answer nutrition and breastfeeding questions and refer families to other resources.
WIC provides services to women who have recently had a baby or who are pregnant and to infants and children until their fifth birthday. WIC wants families to know that if they have had changes in income due to COVID-19 or if they participate in medical assistance, SNAP or other programs, they may be eligible.
Due to social distancing, WIC has changed the way services are delivered. WIC participants and those interested in WIC should call Otter Tail County’s WIC office to ask how they are providing services. In 2019, WIC changed from a paper voucher to a card, like an EBT- style card. WIC participants can continue to use this WIC card in stores.
The county is also hearing of social media reports with inaccurate information about WIC. The best source of information about current WIC services is the Minnesota WIC or the Otter Tail County Public Health WIC webpages.
To reach the Otter Tail County WIC program call 218-998-8324. Families outside of Otter Tail County can find contact information for other WIC programs by calling 1-800-942-4030. Those interested can also visit the Minnesota WIC website https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/index.html or Otter Tail County Public Health WIC https://ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/wic/.
