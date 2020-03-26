Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has issued a stay-at-home order effective March 27 at midnight through April 10 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The company takes seriously its role as a critical service provider. “Rest assured your Otter Tail Power Company team remains hard at work,” said Tim Rogelstad, president. “We value the privilege we have in providing you with safe, reliable electric service always—and certainly through difficult times like these.”
Otter Tail Power Company is working with its customers to individually address specific needs or requests, and is temporarily suspending disconnects and late-payment fees for customers who might be facing financial hardships during this pandemic. If you’re unable to pay your electric bill, or if you have other customer service needs, please call the company at 800-257-4044 to discuss possible payment arrangements.
“Thank you for your confidence in us as we navigate this pandemic and reliably operate our generating facilities, power lines, and other critical functions needed to produce and deliver electricity,” said Rogelstad.
For more information about the company’s pandemic response, visit otpco.com/COVID19.
