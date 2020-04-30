Just when I thought the coronavirus couldn’t be made into a political volleyball, it turns out I spoke too soon.
Trump and many Minnesota Republican leaders waited for a while, but have now decided to make the reopening of Minnesota and the United States a priority over making sure the coronavirus does not spread too quickly. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” Trump has tweeted. His tweets get his army of supporters to protest in the streets, screaming about citizen rights and the government overstepping its bounds.
I mean, I understand why there is frustration. Who isn’t sick of this? I can think of better things to do at this point than sit in my apartment. I also had a second job as a waiter and bartender at a local restaurant for several years. Because it is a second job, it means I don’t qualify for unemployment, and thus, I’m basically out that money. I’m starting to feel the pinch of not having the cash I used to have. Clearly, I’m not suffering as much as those who work in the bar and restaurant industry full time.
There’s also the argument that, thus far in Minnesota, 99.25% of those who have died from the coronavirus have lived in a long-term care facility, or have had preexisting health conditions such as respiratory problems or diabetes that have made them particularly vulnerable. Would there not be a way to isolate those types of individuals while letting the rest of us move on with our lives?
The issue, however, is not political, it is mathematical. Minnesota is still on the upward swing of an exponential curve, and until we are over the hump, we need to stay put.
In China, where the coronavirus originated, they started with less than 100 cases per day in mid-January, spiked at 19,457 cases, and now are down to a dozen or fewer cases per day. In Italy, they started getting cases Feb. 23, hit 6,557 daily cases on March 21, and are slowly going down to 1,800 to 2,000 cases per day.
In the U.S., we had our first cases in early March, saw a massive rise to 33,000 cases on April 4, but have been seesawing between 25,000 and 30,000 cases per day throughout the month. I’m no expert, but I assume the seesawing may be due to the virus spreading at different rates around the country.
It might be helpful to look at individual states. New York, for example, had its first cases about March 8, peaked at 11,500 cases April 15, saw a drop, bounced back up again to 10,500 new cases April 25, and has since dropped off again in the last three days.
Minnesota had its first cases March 20, and the peak is still growing, up to 365 cases as of April 28.
While there’s a great deal of complexity in the numbers, clearly, there’s one primary trend that our leaders have to look for: are new cases going up or down? And if they are going down, have they trended downward for several days, or was the daily new case count a temporary trough?
Yes, I want to be able to go out to restaurants, to sporting events and to be able to work again. Uncertainty is no fun. But clearly, Gov. Tim Walz’s plan is a good one so far — keep Minnesota under wraps through the end of May, assess the numbers and see where we stand after that before making decisions.
Anyone who thinks they can do better is really kidding themselves. All of the protests and complaining and conspiracy theories in the world won’t change the numbers. Unless, of course, your conspiracy theory is that someone is making up the numbers of cases just to gain a political advantage.
And if you really think that, then there’s nothing I could write here that could change your mind.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
