For many, the idea of isolating yourself from the community due to illness is a new occurrence. With Gov. Tim Walz extending the stay-at-home order in the state, what looked to be a month of social distancing has turned into something many were not prepared for. For Fergus Falls resident Darlene Ehlert, the idea of being in quarantine is something she is familiar with.
In the fall of 1942, Ehlert was quarantined in her home due to scarlet fever. Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that features bright red rash, sore throat and high fever and is caused by the same type of bacteria as of strep throat. The infection spreads from person to person through droplets expelled in coughs and sneezes.
“I was 10 years old at the time. From my information, my older sister came home sick from school and then I came home sick,” Ehlert said. “Then my 4-year-old brother got sick and that is when a doctor came out. After the visit, they put the quarantine sign on our door.”
Ehlert’s school, a country school that had eight grades with only one teacher, had to be fumigated. She mentioned that the sanitary conditions of the school were very different compared to now and that there was no running water or plumbing indoors.
Back at home, Ehlert’s mother, who was pregnant at the time, was tasked with taking care of the three children. Her father and older siblings were not allowed into the home during this time, which Ehlert stated was six weeks.” At the time, I didn’t know why anyone could not enter the house.”
The ordeal was very difficult as the family did not have running water in the house and they could not go to the outhouse to use the bathroom. Ehlert’s mother would have to carry water into the home and clean out the children’s “pots” each day.
The family also changed their sleeping arrangements as Ehlert and her brother slept on a hide-a-bed in the living room, while her older sister with her mother.
Ehlert admired her mother for taking care of each of the kids during this time.
At 87 years old, Ehlert knows that staying at home is the best way for her to not only prevent the spread of coronavirus, but also from contracting it. With her strong faith and life experience, Ehlert knows that the country can pull out of the pandemic. “I am praying not just for America, but the whole world.”
