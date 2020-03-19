Pebble Lake Auto Repair in Fergus Falls will remain open to help serve customers with their automotive repair needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The auto repair business stated in a release:
Pebble Lake Auto Repair Inc. is open and ready to serve you during these difficult times. Our staff has intensified our cleaning program to provide a clean, healthy environment for our customers and employees. We are happy to pick-up and drop off your vehicles from your home if that is more convenient.
Currently, we are cleaning all customer points of entry into our facility multiple times per day which includes: sanitizing the customer checkout area, credit card machine, waiting room chairs, customers keys, vehicle steering wheels, shifter knobs and turn signals. Our technicians are also wearing protective gloves inside vehicles as an additional precaution, and we also use steering wheel covers and seat covers as well as floor mats to enhance safety.

