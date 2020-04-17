April has always been a very unpredictable month in the state of Minnesota. One day it could be 60 degrees, the next it could snow, the next could be 50 degrees and windy, and the next could be rain. For Pedal Fergus Falls, it comes with the territory of being an avid biker in the Midwest. But while the weather is a usual obstacle for the group, the recent coronavirus pandemic and governor’s stay-at-home order has put another bump in the road.
During April, the group usually finds itself at Adams Park with Otto the Otter kicking off 30 Days of Biking (30DOB) event. This year, the group had to cancel the meeting but has continued to pursue the event. “We still have a good number of people in Fergus Falls participating in 30 Days of Biking, based on what I’m seeing on social media,” Pedal FF Treasurer Wayne Hurley said. “(30 Days of Biking) also is planning to do a fall 30DOB in September, since 30DOB kickoff events all over the world got canceled.”
Pedal Fergus Falls Chair Dave Sanderson also mentioned that he was happy with what they are seeing from 30DOB. “I don’t think we have an official count but we have a lot of people signed up and riding every day in April,” Sanderson said.
Pedal Fergus Falls has also had to look at a few of its upcoming events. May is National Bike Month and the group usually hosts its Lake Alice 100 and the Mayor’s Bicycle Ride in the month. Hurley mentioned that there is still an “outside chance” that the Mayor’s Ride will happen in late May, but both the Lake Alice 100 and the bike rodeo have been canceled and will return next year. “We just need to see how things look at that point. Like everyone else, we’re kind of making it all up as we go along,” Hurley added.
While the stay-at-home order has left a bit of ambiguity for how or if cyclists should be riding, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for the state’s parks, trail and outdoor recreation, says it’s important to follow the governor’s order. This means not traveling a great distance for activities and staying close to home. The Central Lakes Trail and several other local trails are open for those that want to ride in the area without having to make extensive travel.
While cycling can be done by an individual, many enjoy riding with friends and family. Hurley said that social distancing is still key if wanting to ride with someone, but there are some rules that differ from the usual 6-foot approach. “A recent study recommends that people walking and biking should keep considerably more distance between them – especially if they’re directly in line with each other; walking or biking side by side doesn’t require quite the same spacing,” Hurley said.
Sanderson stated that riders should take the normal precautions such as washing hands and keeping the recommend distance from each other.
While the pandemic has caused several inconveniences for area cyclists, Hurley and others have noticed an increase in the amount of people on two wheels.
“There has definitely been an uptick of people walking and biking in Fergus Falls and across the country. In a lot of larger cities across the country, including Minneapolis, they’re closing down certain streets to automobile traffic to ensure space for people to walk and bike while still observing social distancing. Fortunately, we don’t have quite the population density in Fergus Falls to necessitate that, but between social media posts and my own observations, I’ve definitely noticed more people out and about – even on these recent colder days,” Hurley said.
“I think it is heartwarming,” Sanderson added. “I have never seen so many people out (at the Central Lakes Trail). Because we are somewhat limited on what we can do, I believe more people are riding their bikes.” Sanderson also mentioned that Ferber Park’s trail is excellent both for mountain biking and walking, but may need a warm day or two before it is ready to go.
While no one is exactly sure when the stay-at-home order will be lifted, many community members are using their time to reconnect with outdoor activities including cycling.
