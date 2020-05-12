The Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce announced in a Facebook post Monday that both Pelican Fest and the city’s Art in the Park events have been canceled.
The two festivals join a list of events that have had to cancel or postpone due to COVID-19.
Although the festival has been canceled, the chamber is still looking at options for its annual golf scramble.
