Parade

Although not like the Pelican Fest parade (pictured), the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Cruise Night Parade Thursday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. to lift the spirits of the city's high school graduates, businesses and residents.

Messages of hope to buoy the spirits of Pelican Rapids graduates, businesses and residents will be on display May 21 as a Cruise Night Parade is held in the Otter Tail County community of 2,500.

Living in a world turned upside down since March by a stay at home order issued by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Lake Country Cruisers and the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to put on the evening parade. Vehicles will begin lining up for the parade at 6 p.m. and will travel to all parts of the city beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Residents of the community are welcome to participate in the parade by decorating their vehicles, yards and businesses. Creativity and music are both encouraged. 

Communities, schools and businesses all over Minnesota have been hamstrung by the threat of COVID-19. Class of 2020 graduates will not be able to participate in the traditional graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus which is airborne and highly contagious.

The virus is forcing parade organizers to insist on some rules. In addition to social distancing, participants are required to remain in their car or yard, restrain themselves from throwing candy and other items and using good taste in preparing messages of encouragement.

Parade sponsors are also encouraging participants to support Pelican Rapids restaurants. Dine-in restaurants have not been allowed to seat guests during the state’s emergency order but have been allowed to sell take-out orders.

The parade route can be found on the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

 

