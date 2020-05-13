Messages of hope to buoy the spirits of Pelican Rapids graduates, businesses and residents will be on display May 21 as a Cruise Night Parade is held in the Otter Tail County community of 2,500.
Living in a world turned upside down since March by a stay at home order issued by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Lake Country Cruisers and the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to put on the evening parade. Vehicles will begin lining up for the parade at 6 p.m. and will travel to all parts of the city beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Residents of the community are welcome to participate in the parade by decorating their vehicles, yards and businesses. Creativity and music are both encouraged.
Communities, schools and businesses all over Minnesota have been hamstrung by the threat of COVID-19. Class of 2020 graduates will not be able to participate in the traditional graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus which is airborne and highly contagious.
The virus is forcing parade organizers to insist on some rules. In addition to social distancing, participants are required to remain in their car or yard, restrain themselves from throwing candy and other items and using good taste in preparing messages of encouragement.
Parade sponsors are also encouraging participants to support Pelican Rapids restaurants. Dine-in restaurants have not been allowed to seat guests during the state’s emergency order but have been allowed to sell take-out orders.
The parade route can be found on the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.