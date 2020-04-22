On April 8 the Perham Rotary Club voted unanimously to donate $50,000 to the Starfish Fund. The donation will be split in half with $25,000 going toward local businesses in Perham accepted by the COVID-19 pandemic — the other $25,000 will go to individuals and families distributed in $500 increments.
Applicants will be kept confidential for more information contact the Perham Rotary Club through a Rotarian or Facebook
