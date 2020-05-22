According to a press release from the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce the city will host its annual Turtle Fest this year June 17-21 modified for social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some modifications include cancellation of the parade, concerts and turtle races but will include added promotions for guests that follow current health guidelines. For updates online go to perham.com/turtlefest.

