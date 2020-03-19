My, how things have changed over the last week.
At the time of this column, more than 218,000 people worldwide were affected by the coronavirus, and the death toll was at 8,940. In the U.S., more than 9,200 cases were reported, and the death toll was at 150.
As a math and science teacher, I can’t help but to point out the statistics. The number of cases reported in the U.S. is up 200% from last week, and the death toll is up almost 300%.
I remember someone once told me, if you have two options, $100,000 a day for 30 days, or a penny on the first day that doubles everyday for 30 days, which would you pick? The $100,000 per day would yield $3 million. The doubling penny would yield $10,737,000, three times as much.
Thus, it is the doubling factor that has scared the life out of the higher-ups, and led them to shut everything down in a way that is truly unique in U.S. history.
Those who were around to remember the Great Depression — and you have to be at least 90 to remember it — may have an argument that they have seen worse. For the rest of us, this is as strange of a time as it gets.
I went from having four jobs to two, since I can’t wait tables or play guitar at church services anymore. My IRA dropped about a third in value in the last month. I went from teaching 91 students every day in person to having to come up with a plan to use technology to teach them from a distance. I can’t go to restaurants anymore. I can’t go to movies anymore. I can’t go to sporting events or concerts anymore. I’m not supposed to travel anymore, even to see my family. I can’t hug anybody. I can’t shake anybody’s hand. I can’t even get close enough to hear them, because at my age I’m losing my hearing and need to be closer than six feet from someone to hear them.
At the height of the Great Depression, one out of four adults were out of work. When the World Trade Center towers were destroyed in 2001, we all gathered around our televisions for a few days. We had to wait in long lines at airports. When the housing bubble burst in 2008, many lost their skins in the stock market, and a lot of people were scrambling to find apartments after they couldn’t afford their homes.
But the movie theaters were still open. You could go to a restaurant or a bar. You could attend a major league, or even high school for that matter, baseball game. You were allowed to leave your house.
This period, my friends, is unique.
I would love to say that this thing will be over soon. That would be the “positive” thing to write, right? I’m not. One thing I learned while marathon training is that a “positive” attitude isn’t all that effective. I should clarify that: if you define a positive attitude as saying to yourself, “There’s only 14 miles to go!” That never worked for me. Fourteen miles is a long way to run. What worked for me was saying, “The amount of exertion you are putting forth isn’t that bad. You can continue to operate this way for a long time.”
In other words, I had to accept the situation I was in, which was a tired, sweaty, crampy mess.
Right now, we as a society have to accept where we are due to this coronavirus thing. The nice thing is, unlike those who lived through the Great Depression, we have the internet to keep us occupied. There are unlimited things to read and watch. We also can talk to each other on the phone. You can learn to cook, which you have to do since you can’t go out to eat as much anymore (though I encourage you to get take-out, because the restaurants need your business). You could go for walks, because it’s going to get nice outside soon.
We Americans may have had it too easy for too long. We had everything at our fingertips. Let’s use this time to read, to reflect and to come out of this with some perspective. We can do with a lot less and not only survive, but be happy.
I’m convinced of that.
And by the way, to those who hoarded the two-ply toilet paper, I would be willing to pay double for a four-pack. The one-ply I bought at the c-store has been disappointing.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
