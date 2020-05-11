In a post on the group’s Facebook page Sunday, the Phelps Mill Festival Board announced that the 2020 Phelps Mill Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Board members felt it was in the best interest of the volunteers, artists, food vendors and attendees to make this decision. It would be impossible to create a safe area at the park to accommodate social distancing. The decision needed to be made early to notify, not only those attending, but all our artists, vendors and volunteers. Plans are already underway for 2021 and we plan to make next year’s event even better!” stated the post.
The festival is the largest in the area to feature artists, crafters, nonprofits and entertainment. The board will now focus on putting together the 2021 event, which is slated for July 10-11. For more information, visit phelpsmilfestival.com or check out the festival’s Facebook page.
