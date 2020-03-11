Working to protect residents and staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19 to its living settings, PioneerCare implementing stricter practices regarding visitor access.
Following guidance to nursing homes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on monitoring and restricting visitors, PioneerCare Center is adopting these practices immediately.
“While much about the virus is still unknown, we do know that the population we serve – older persons with underlying medical conditions – are at greater risk for the most serious forms of infection associated with this new disease,” says Kristen Anderson, Infection Control Preventionist at PioneerCare Center.
“We believe that taking these actions now—difficult as this decision is—can help us protect those most at risk for the most serious infections associated with COVID-19,” says Anderson.
Here is how this action will affect visitors:
Entrance to PioneerCare Center is PROHIBITED* if one or more is present:
- Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection: fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.
- In the last 14 days, contact with someone with confirmed case of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness.
- International travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission.
- Residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
*Exceptions may be made in serious circumstances. Please contact us with questions.
PioneerCare Center is STRONGLY discouraging ALL Visitors.
If someone MUST visit, please adhere to the following steps:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm:
- Report to main reception desk on 2nd floor and then:
- SIGN IN
- Fill out screening form provided
After business hours or weekends:
- Report to Apple Blossom or Cherry Wood nursing station desk and then:
- SIGN IN
- Fill out screening form provided
After completing the screening process, the guest will receive a visitor badge. They are asked to avoid unnecessary foot traffic in hallways and other common areas; trying to keep their visit limited to resident rooms. Doors to each household will be closed to help restrict traffic.
Staff are also required to be screened each day they work.
“The COVID 19 situation is very fluid and the recommendations we are receiving are updated daily,” says Anderson. “We will communicate changes as they occur.”
