Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll climbed again Monday as the economic fallout from the disease continued to reverberate.
The latest on the economic pain came from Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, who told reporters that hogs will need to be euthanized because COVID-19 forced several large regional processing plants to shut, leaving local producers with nowhere to ship tens of thousands of hogs weekly. He called it a “very precarious situation.”
Consumers may also see higher meat prices, although the "food supply is stable,” he added.
His comments came hours after the Health Department reported 14 more Minnesotans had died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 286. Nearly 300 people are in the hospital currently with 122 in intensive care, seven more than Sunday.
The average daily death toll is doubling in about a week’s span, an indication that the state hasn’t yet reached the peak of the pandemic — let alone a two-week decline that federal health officials say is a sign restrictions can be significantly eased.
Most of the people who have died were living in long-term care facilities; 8 in 10 were age 70 or older, according to Health Department data.
State officials have been bracing Minnesotans to see more cases surface as a massive testing effort ramps up. Hospitalizations and deaths may also continue to rise as an expected summer surge approaches.
SW Minnesota outbreaks and the meat supply
The largest COVID-19 cluster outside the Twin Cities continues to be in Nobles County, where the outbreak centers around the now-shuttered JBS pork processing plant in Worthington.
On Sunday, the county had 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up from 258 on Friday and just two cases the week before last. On Monday, total positives jumped again, to 399.
Nobles has by far the largest outbreak relative to its population.
Cases are also surfacing at the Jennie-O turkey plant in Willmar, in west-central Minnesota. On Thursday, 14 of more than 1,200 workers had tested positive, but that number is expected to increase. The plant’s operators said Friday it would close both Willmar plants.
With major hog and turkey operations in southwestern Minnesota and South Dakota idled by COVID-19 and unable to process animals, officials were “looking for homes” at smaller processors for 100,00 to 200,000 hogs a week, said Petersen.
"The decision to euthanize animals is very emotional,” he said.
Petersen said the Smithfield packing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., will be shut down for some time. He said that and the JBS shutdown were a significant setback to livestock producers. The closures, representing more than half of the region’s hog processing capacity, are a significant setback to farmers, he said.
‘Logistical’ problems slow testing ramp-up
The Health Department on Monday reported 214 new positive tests for the disease. Of Minnesota’s 3,816 cases since the pandemic began, just under half of those confirmed with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Officials have said repeatedly that the number of positive tests is only a sliver of the Minnesotans who likely have the coronavirus.
Gov. Tim Walz last week unveiled plans for a massive testing effort that would be able to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans a day. But while testing is increasing, current numbers show only a fraction of that daily testing still taking place.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that the laboratories and health care providers were still dealing with “logistical issues” tied to the ramp-up but that officials were still shooting to complete 5,000 daily tests by next week.
Some factory, office workers OK’d to return
Thousands of manufacturing, industrial and office workers could be back to work as soon as Monday in Minnesota after Walz unveiled a set of standards last week to permit manufacturers, and other businesses that aren’t customer-facing, to restart and let employees return to work.
Even as businesses get the OK to return to their buildings, it’s not clear how quickly they’ll move.
"What we're basically hearing from the largest employers to the smaller-size employers is that they're going to move pretty cautiously. They're still working through their own internal protocols about how they would invite people back into the office,” said Steve Cramer, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.
More big decisions this week
Walz will announce this week whether he’ll continue or end his stay-at-home order that runs through May.
The same goes for restrictions on bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues that have been closed to all but takeout and delivery since the middle of March.
Both sets of curbs are due to end next Monday, barring extensions. Right now travel that isn’t considered essential is still discouraged and workplaces that aren’t explicitly exempt should stay closed. And for now people can’t get a drink or a bite to eat in a restaurant, only to-go.
But even as factory and some office workers return to their job sites this week, Walz has made it clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, will be the last ones to return to normal business operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.