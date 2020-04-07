Fire Chief Ryan Muchow and the 40 members of the Fergus Falls Fire Department have a head start when it comes to handling trouble.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing people to be cautious and worrisome throughout Minnesota, the fire department is steady on course.
“We are following our continuity of operations plan (COOP),” said the Fergus Falls fire chief.
A COOP is designed to establish policy and guidance during emergencies.
The fire station itself has been off limits to the general public for the last three weeks but the services of Muchow’s department have remained in place, with a few variations.
Instead of routine fire inspections, the department is only handling fire code complaints.
“We’re just trying to do things more remotely,” Muchow said.
One of the “remote” ways in which the department is carrying out its duties is in training.
“Our training officer has been doing virtual training and that has been different,” Muchow said. “We haven’t been able to get together in large groups.”
Preparedness is important for firefighters.
“Our drivers and operators still come in and check their trucks and equipment and make sure they are ready to go,” Muchow said.
How have the last several weeks of dealing with COVID-19 gone for the firefighters?
“So far, so good,” Muchow said, as he keeps a weather eye on department morale. Not being able to gather as a complete department has prompted more questions than usual from his firefighters about what is happening.
“Camaraderie is a big part of operations,” Muchow pointed out.
The Department of Natural Resources has taken some of the load off the shoulders of fire departments by putting spring burning restrictions in place earlier than normal in Otter Tail County. The lockdown is aimed at cutting down the number of calls that fire departments are usually expected to handle in the early weeks of spring.
“There is no burning allowed unless they contact the DNR,” Muchow said.
The only exception to the burning ban is small recreational fires.
The DNR and the Fish and Wildlife Service have also dropped their big prescribed burns during the spring.
In the same spirit of cooperation, the Fergus Falls Fire Department is supplying manpower to take some of the load off the police department. Medical calls requiring a police presence have been shared by firefighters. Like the ambulance and law enforcement personnel who normally respond to some calls, the firefighters have masks, gloves and gowns to protect them from COVID-19 exposure. They also have training in handling emergencies.
“We are helping split up the danger,” Muchow said.
