The coronavirus has been an odd animal in Fergus Falls.
If we were not connected to the outside world, if our phones and televisions were confined to a radius of 30 miles around Fergus Falls, no one would have heard about the coronavirus. There have been 30 cases within that radius, and there were three fatalities, all of which were at a long-term care facility in Breckenridge.
In that scenario, it’s likely those cases would have been chalked up to the flu. And three deaths at a long-term care facility in a month, while tragic, is certainly not unusual. There are about 40,000 people who live within that 30-mile radius. The likelihood that any of us knows anyone who has the coronavirus is pretty slim. In that scenario, even if we did know someone who had the coronavirus, we probably wouldn’t even know their illness was due to the coronavirus.
Of course, we are connected to the outside world. That little piece of plastic and metal in your pocket gives you access to the globe on a 24-hour-a-day basis. Because of it, we are all working from home, helping our children get through the last month of school from home, unable to get out and do much other than go for walks and golf (yes, I’m fortunate in that regard).
But the fact that the coronavirus has not yet reared its ugly head around here shows. When I go to the grocery store, I notice only a portion of people wearing masks. People do social distancing, but really only to be “politically correct” and not necessarily because they think it’s necessary. I admit, I am no less guilty than anyone else. Friends and family members assure me that the coronavirus is treated noticeably differently in Fergus Falls than in the Twin Cities.
Let’s hope the coronavirus avoids this area. I’m just afraid it won’t.
I get the eerie feeling that this may go the way of the zebra mussel infestation of our area lakes. For many years, we heard about zebra mussels, but weren’t concerned because it did not affect the lakes around here. Then, the zebra mussels arrived in Otter Tail County, in lake after lake.
Stearns County, with St. Cloud as its largest city, is now considered a hot spot for covid-19. A week ago, Stearns County had 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus. As of Tuesday, it had 728. The primary outbreaks were at the turkey processing plant in Melrose, and the chicken processing plant in Cold Spring. There is a turkey processing plant in Pelican Rapids, only 25 miles from Fergus Falls.
Remember that many people outside of Fergus Falls go to our stores such as Walmart and Fleet Farm. Normally, this is a great thing for the local economy. But let’s remember that many can get the COVID-19 virus and feel no symptoms. It means someone who has the virus and may not be aware they have it goes to Walmart, passes too close to another person, and spreads the virus.
Let’s also remember the demographic makeup of Fergus Falls. About a quarter of our population is 65 and over, those considered the most vulnerable to the virus. It’s no surprise that the percentage of older residents in Otter Tail County is higher than the national percentage.
Let’s also remember that while Lake Region Hospital and our long-term care facilities are prepared to handle COVID-19 cases, it can only handle so many cases.
Believe me, if the coronavirus arrives here, and we start hearing about people we know getting sick, our hospital handling lots of cases, and people we know dying, we would have wished we put that mask on and maintained that social distance.
So let’s do it now. It may be inevitable, or it may never get here. We just don’t know. But if we can do what we can to prevent the spread, then we should.
This is a real thing. We need to treat it that way. Again, I’m as guilty as anyone else, and I plan on changing my behavior.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.