Cases are on the rise again in Otter Tail County. The age of those testing positive for COVID-19 is getting younger. In the first week of January, the average age of episode in Otter Tail County was 46 years old. On April 10, the average age was 36 years of age. Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.
“We continue to see a concerning increase in cases and community spread of COVID-19. Testing when you have symptoms remains important to reducing the spread of the virus,” remarked Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health director. “Testing opportunities continue to be available throughout the county with our health care partners, regionally at state sponsored testing sites, and the at-home COVID-19 saliva testing program.”
Otter Tail County reached out to, Dr. Josh Overgaard, a physician at Lake Region Healthcare to highlight the importance of testing. “I encourage people to continue to be mindful of any symptoms of COVID-19 they might have and to get tested if such symptoms develop,” said Dr. Overgaard. “One important reason for getting tested is that we now have a treatment for people at high risk for severe disease when they get infected. This treatment, the monoclonal antibody that attacks the virus, is very effective at keeping people with infection out of the hospital and off a ventilator.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, monoclonal antibody treatment can be used by people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are not hospitalized. To be eligible, patients must:
• Test positive for COVID-19.
• Be within 10 days of the start of their symptoms.
• Be 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.
Be at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 or of needing to be admitted to a hospital because of COVID-19.
Dr. Overgaard stresses, “A person cannot know if they qualify for this treatment if they do not get tested, and once severe disease has developed it is too late to benefit from treatment. As such, testing early in the disease with only mild symptoms is the only way to gain this benefit.
For COVID-19 testing resources please visit ottertailcountymn.us/covid-19-testing-information or call Otter Tail County Public Health at 218-998-8320.
