Otter Tail County Public Health sponsored vaccine clinics the week of Jan. 25, were scheduled to continue to complete vaccination of priority 1a groups including health care personnel, assisted living and congregate care staff and residents. School and/or child care staff were invited directly if vaccine was identified as available. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible populations continue to be done by invitation only.
There continues to be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County and throughout Minnesota, and clinics are being held as vaccine becomes available. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have a registration list for the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Please call the Otter Tail County Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit the website ottertailcountymn.us and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine” for more information. You can also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
This is the final weekend for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the state sponsored community COVID-19 vaccine pilot program in Fergus Falls. Appointments for the pilot program this week are filled. The next pilot program clinics will be held in Fergus Falls to administer the second doses to those who received their first doses at the site. The community vaccination pilot program will be the foundation for mass vaccination clinics in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply.
I am 65 years or older, where can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County? Your health care provider will let you know when they have vaccine available for eligible patients. While more people are eligible to receive the vaccine now, the supply remains very limited.
How many doses have been administered in Otter Tail County? According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), as of Jan. 25 there have been 301,290 Minnesotans who have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Otter Tail County, 4,026 people or 6.9% of the county’s population have received one dose of vaccine and 962 have completed the vaccine series. Those over the age of 50 have received 2,747 of the total doses. More vaccine data may be found at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/.
There continues to be a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. Currently, Minnesota is receiving 60,000 doses of vaccine per week. With a population of 5.6 million, that’s just 1% of the supply needed. We encourage Minnesotans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.