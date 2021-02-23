Otter Tail County Public Health sponsored vaccine clinics the week of Feb. 22 are scheduled to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to early education through high school educators and staff, as well as child care providers. In addition, second doses will be administered to those in Phase 1a who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at public health clinics. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible populations continue to be done by invitation only. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 65-plus.
For weekly updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution, please call the Otter Tail County Public Health Information Line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit ottertailcountymn.us and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine” for more information. For more information on how to sign up for the MN COVID-19 vaccine connector, or where to find vaccination sites for those currently eligible, please visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine. People can also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
What are COVID-19 variants?
According to Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), “variants are common with a virus like COVID-19. Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.” Two of the COVID-19 variants have been identified in Minnesota and test samples are actively tested for these variants. Information from MDH also states that “early indications are that the new variants may spread more easily, but there is no sign yet that they are any different in terms of how sick people can get and how they affect any particular person.” Per the CDC, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines recognize these variants.
Do I still need to wear a mask and social distance after receiving both
doses of COVID-19 vaccine?
Per MDH, “after the second dose, it takes about two weeks for your body to build up protection. Even after those two weeks, we know these vaccines are good at preventing people from getting sick, but we don't have enough data yet to say whether someone who was vaccinated may still spread the disease to others if they get infected with COVID-19.
“It is important to continue to follow all public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 even after you have received two doses of vaccine. This includes wearing a mask, staying 6 feet from others, washing your hands, getting tested for COVID-19 when needed, and following quarantine and isolation requirements. Continue to follow guidance at your workplace, school, and other settings as well.”
There continues to be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County and throughout Minnesota, and clinics are being held as vaccine becomes available. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have a registration list for the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. OTC Public Health thanks the community for their patience as they work to get more people vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.