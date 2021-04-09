Financial relief to help cover final expenses for families and individuals who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 is coming.
The National Funeral Directors Association announced that FEMA will be offering up to $9,000 per individual for reimbursement toward funeral expenses and directly related expenses for transportation, as well as burial plots, or a cremation niche, and markers, among several other services. The program is retroactive to Jan. 20, 2020.
Starting this Monday, families and individuals in Otter Tail County will be able to begin the process of applying for COVID-19 funeral assistance. FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12 through a dedicated call center.
Local funeral director Guy Olson of Olson Funeral Home says the National Funeral Directors Association held a webinar earlier in the week to discuss all the particulars and qualifications that will be required.
Olson said an important factor to consider before applying is if applicants have already received funding from a government or nonprofit agency, medical assistance (MA), or if an individual or family raised funds that were donated through GoFundMe. These would not be covered under the program. In addition, Olson said that individuals and families who had previously set up preplanning services or other prepaid burial services and funeral plans through an insurance provider would also not be eligible for reimbursement.
FEMA says this reimbursement would be for families or individuals (or interested parties) who paid outright for services with a check or some other type of financial arrangement.
Eligible applicants will call a special number and can anticipate a roughly 20-minute telephone interview. Following the call, they will be instructed to go to a special website for the FEMA funeral assistance and upload needed documentation such as a death certificate and various required receipts. FEMA also says that if multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should register under a single application as an applicant and co-applicant, with both having incurred the funeral expenses.
Olson says that if family members need any assistance uploading the documentation that they will help people whether or not Olson Funeral Home originally handled the arrangements.
“They can call us and make an appointment, and we can try to assist them if they are not familiar with how to get these documents uploaded to FEMA. Our staff can work with them to get this done,” he said.
Olson also said that at this time there are no paper applications, and the entire application process will be online.
The COVID-19 funeral assistance line number is 1-800-462-7585 which will be fully staffed beginning April 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All the details, as well as links for completing the application are at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
As of the end of this week, there have been 73 total COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.