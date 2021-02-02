Otter Tail County Public Health sponsored vaccine clinics the week of Feb. 1, are scheduled to administer a very small number of doses to remaining health care personnel, and second doses to those in Phase 1a who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at public health clinics four weeks ago.  In addition, a small supply of COVID-19 vaccine was allocated to public health and is to be used for schools and child care programs across the county.  COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible populations continue to be done by invitation only.  Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 65-plus.

There continues to be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County and throughout Minnesota, and clinics are being held as vaccine becomes available. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have a registration list for the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For weekly updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution, please call the Otter Tail County Public Health information line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit us at ottertailcountymn.us and click on COVID-19 Vaccine for more information. You can also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

For more information on the community vaccination program please visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine and click on “Find My Vaccine.”

