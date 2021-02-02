Otter Tail County Public Health sponsored vaccine clinics the week of Feb. 1, are scheduled to administer a very small number of doses to remaining health care personnel, and second doses to those in Phase 1a who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at public health clinics four weeks ago. In addition, a small supply of COVID-19 vaccine was allocated to public health and is to be used for schools and child care programs across the county. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible populations continue to be done by invitation only. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 65-plus.
There continues to be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County and throughout Minnesota, and clinics are being held as vaccine becomes available. Otter Tail County Public Health does not currently have a registration list for the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For weekly updates regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution, please call the Otter Tail County Public Health information line at 218-998-8378 or toll free at 833-445-1578 or visit us at ottertailcountymn.us and click on COVID-19 Vaccine for more information. You can also follow Otter Tail County on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
For more information on the community vaccination program please visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine and click on “Find My Vaccine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.