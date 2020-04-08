One upside for the American consumer during the current COVID-19 pandemic has been the steep drop in gasoline prices.
According to AAA, the demand for gasoline has been spiraling downward during the crisis as millions of Americans have “sheltered in place” and limited the distance of their trips.
April has seen gasoline prices fall below $2 a gallon for the first time in four years.
Wednesday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $1.90 according to AAA. The average price a year ago was $2.74 a gallon.
Stations in some parts of the United States have dropped below $1. GasBuddy has found a station in Wautoma, Wisconsin, that has been selling unleaded regular for only 95 cents a gallon, a far cry from where it was 12 years ago when in the midst of a serious recession the pump price for gallon of regular unleaded cost a whopping $4.11.
One of the mainstays in the local oil business is the Olson Oil Company of Fergus Falls. The veteran supplier employs a staff of around 50 and peddles their array of oil and propane products to customers all around Fergus Falls and west-central Minnesota.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Fergus Falls Wednesday was $1.79. Diesel fuel ranged from $2.19 to $2.44.
“Trucking is still necessary so that is why you’ve seen gas drop a lot more than diesel,” said Donnie Olson, general manager of Olson Oil.
Along with fears of spreading the coronavirus, the market has been impacted by a March 5 fracas between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The two oil-producing giants broke ranks at an OPEC meeting and both decided to increase their oil production. There had been an expectation as the meeting began that oil production would be cut to offset the crude oil price drop.
A spokesman for AAA is currently estimating the national price average may drop as much as 60 cents from the current average price.
Olson agrees the average price of gas may drop further.
“I think it’s got room to wiggle it’s way down but I also think we’re near the bottom,” Olson said.
While he likes lower fuel prices for consumers, Olson, like many businessmen, is not fond of large spikes or dips in the market.
“A steady supply and a steady price definitely makes it easier,” Olson said.
Selling a staple entails a certain responsibility according to Olson.
“The biggest thing long-term is the macro economic problems that result from the shutdown,” Olson said.
Macroeconomics focuses on how one business affects another and how they are all ultimately tied together.
As the spring planting season begins the farming community is counting on oil suppliers to deliver the fuel and oil they need to keep their machinery operating. Realizing what an important cog in the wheel they were and would be, Olson said that the company was quick to introduce a sick pay policy to its employees designed to keep them on the job.
“It’s been a juggling act,” Olson said. “We’re fortunate that we’re one of those staple businesses, but it has been a struggle.”
