The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) today announced the suspension of operations at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) and Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, effective today. Waterfowl Production Areas and hiking trails at the PWLC remain open to provide continued opportunity for public recreation and relaxation.
A reopening date has not been determined.
For questions or concerns, call the PWLC at 218-998-4480 and the District headquarters office at 218-739-2291. Email prairiewet@fws.gov.
