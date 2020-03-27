A number of nonprofits continue to run as essential services under Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order including the food shelf, Salvation Army and Humane Society of Otter Tail County. The organizations rely on volunteers and will continue to need them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Humane Society of Otter Tail County has limited their operations by not allowing casual visits and setting up appointments for visits, so, for the time being, they have a smaller need for volunteers. “We have under 15 animals in our facility so it allows staff to work with each animal individually,” says manager Jaclyn Keenan. “Before the events of Covid-19 we were having a number of community members signing up to volunteer and we were eager to do trainings as spring brings great weather to exercise dogs! We are hoping to have them all back once we can get back to normal and as always we can never have too many volunteers.”
The Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf has also been doing well with the volunteers they have at the moment and served approximately 150 families last Friday when the city took over operations. Although they’ve had no trouble finding volunteers, they do have a sign-up list for people interested in helping (bit.ly/FFCOVID-19). “We’ve used the list to recruit volunteers for the food shelf, Service Food’s delivery program, and as of today, help for the Salvation Army in their efforts to distribute food,” says Community Development manager, Klara Beck.
They hope to build the infrastructure of the food shelf so that another community organization can take over operations from the city in the near future. “Currently, librarians Arielle Krohn and Emily Millard are in charge of the day-to-day operations and staffing of the food shelf, but that means their own commitments as librarians are on hold while they run the food shelf,” says Beck. “They are happy to do the work, but we think there may be another organization out there who can offer support over the next month or two.”
What the food shelf really needs help with is financial support. “We estimate that we need $10,000 each month to keep the food shelf stocked and open. We’re working toward our goal of $20,000, but that goal may shift if we run the food shelf for more than 2 months,” says Beck. Federated Church is accepting donations on behalf of the food shelf.
The Salvation Army is looking for an additional five volunteers to help with their increased operations as they are helping drop off supplies to people in quarantine with severe need. “Jobs that volunteers might be doing would include packing food boxes for the Salvation Army food pantry or helping to box meals for the hot food canteen truck that is operating in our parking lot,” says corps officer for the Salvation Army, Elysia Nordan. “If we could direct them to contact Klara Beck, that would be most helpful to try to keep things organized and not either have too much or too little help. They can also contact us directly, but it would be best if they contact prior to showing up, as things are very busy on the site and we want to make sure we are able to train them to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Nordan is asking for volunteers to be sure they are not displaying any signs or symptoms of illness since the position does involve interacting with a number of people.
The Salvation Army store is closed but the organization continues their hot food canteen truck, serving meals from the front parking lot of the Salvation Army building from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also provide food boxes of grocery items but ask that people try the Community Food Shelf first. They also offer emergency assistance with rent, utilities and toiletries and ask community members in need to call the office and “ask for Nancy.” Nordan notes, “Individuals facing need specifically due to the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic should be sure to communicate that to the case worker during their appointment and if possible provide documentation.”
They are accepting both physical donations of items and monetary donations, but ask for physical donation drop-offs to be called in ahead of time so a volunteer or staff person can be available to receive it.
