Will anglers after a limit of fish let worries about COVID-19 bother them?
The answer to that question will come this weekend as the inland fishing season begins in Minnesota.
The Minnesota fishing opener typically trolls a holiday mood behind it each May when it arrives in lakes country. Yet 2020 is not the typical year. There is a worldwide problem with the coronavirus in play shutting down small businesses, churches, parks and classrooms. No one knows for certain what is coming down the road.
Bennett Stich of Ben’s Bait in Battle Lake has never closed his doors. You can find good fishing waters no matter which direction you take after leaving his busy store on State Highway 78 a stone’s throw from State Highway 210.
“I feel people are still going out and enjoying the outdoors,” Stich said. “There have definitely been people out fishing and getting outside.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been keeping a tight line on COVID-19 traffic – insisting on stay-at-home orders, masks and social distancing. The governor’s current sheltering order stands until May 18.
Stich is not responsible for the health of Minnesota’s 5.6 million citizens but he does want to keep his customers safe.
“I’m hoping for a normal fishing opener,” Stich said Tuesday. “Obviously we’ve done precautions in the store to combat COVID-19.”
Stich sees Otter Tail Lake as a good bet for walleyes this weekend. He feels using jigs and shiners near Otter Tail’s early hotspots, in the Pleasure Park and Walker Lake areas of Otter Tail, could produce the best fishing. Water temperatures set the stage for good fishing. Those temps are in the 40-degree range in the big lakes and shallow waters have warmed up to 50 and 55.
“I think it will be a good opener,” Stich said. “The ice was off the big lakes a lot earlier this year.”
Todd Finkelson of T. and B. Short Stop confesses to being a little nervous about the opening weekend but his business will be ready.
“We’ll be stocked with everything and we’ll cross our fingers,” Finkelson said.
The Grant County fishing mecca offers the shallow waters that trigger a good walleye bite on the opening weekend. Finkelson said there have already been anglers cruising nearby Pelican Lake for crappies and throwing back the walleyes they catch.
“We’re going to prepare for it like everyone is itching to get outside,” Finkelson said.
Crossroads Convenience Store in Clitherall is another strategically located bait business ready to go.
Assistant manager Nicole Stewart has been waging her own fight against COVID-19 inside the Highway 210 establishment.
“It has been a lot of cleaning and wiping down,” Stewart said Tuesday. “We’ve been trying to keep our distance from people.”
The bait situation looks good at this point with both shiners and spot tails swimming in their tanks. Stewart has been leaving the store to help customers and is not adverse to the idea of bringing bait orders to people reluctant to enter the store. She has already been pumping gas for some customers.
West Battle, Clitherall and Eagle are three good walleye lakes in the Clitherall Area. East Battle and Stuart are also fished regularly.
Stewart has seen some signs that the COVID-19 threat is making more people outdoor-minded, which can only be a plus for bait and tackle businesses.
“There are definitely people getting outside just because they can’t do anything else,” Stewart said.
