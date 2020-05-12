In an announcement Monday, the Red River Valley Fair Board of Directors canceled the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board elected to cancel the fair after North Dakota health officials made the recommendation.
“In these unprecedented times, it is for the safety of everyone involved in the Red River Valley Fair that we cancel this year’s fair,” said Red River Valley Fair Executive Board President Vern Hofman. “The Red River Valley Fair is an event people throughout the Red River Valley look forward to each year and it is difficult to cancel this year’s event but our focus is on the safety of Fair attendees, volunteers, vendors and the community.”
