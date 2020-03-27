Businesses across the nation are being impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Governors in each state are providing guidelines for their states in response to limiting or lengthening the spread of the virus. But while many businesses can close their doors or offer different ways to provide services, there is one group of essential businesses that continue to operate in both hard and good times — funeral homes.
Funeral homes are key to providing a service of comfort as families mourn and carry out loved ones’ wishes after their passing. Despite the recent pandemic, funeral directors and staff continue to provide essential needs to the community.
Andrew Yaggie, funeral director at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, stated that they are following the recommended protocols and guidelines of the CDC and complying with state and local regulations.
“First and foremost, we want to assure our communities that we are here to serve during this critical time,” Yaggie said. “The safety and well-being of our communities, the families we serve, and the people we employ is our primary concern. We are taking many additional precautions to safeguard the health of those visiting and working at the funeral home.”
Yaggie also mentioned that they are monitoring updates and adjusting accordingly. Things that the the funeral home is currently doing is having staff uses proper personal protective equipment, limiting nonessential travel, reducing the number of staff present during down times, limiting the number of visitors and practicing social distancing in the facility.
Robbie Olson, funeral director at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, said that while they are doing much of the same, the major change has been community awareness. “We are educating the families that we serve and making sure that our schedules here are rearranged to allow more time at home,” Olson added.
Currently, the two funeral homes have presented families with different options due to the state order prohibiting crowds of more than 10 people.
Olson mentioned that some options that they present families are private family viewing and service, a livestream or recorded service, graveside service or postpone the service until a later date.
Yaggie stated that Glende-Nilson also offers similar options and even stated that families can have a small service of 10 or less people and have a larger gathering or service later.
“While we understand that everyone has a different tolerance for risk of exposure, we are keeping the well-being of families, the greater community and our staff in mind,” Yaggie said.
While many services have been delayed, Yaggie mentioned that many of the families he has worked with have elected to move forward with cremation or burial. Olson mentioned that while families are waiting, it is not a concern in holding remains at Olson Funeral Home as with his staff’s careful preparation accommodations are available.
Although neither funeral home has had a deceased individual with coronavirus, both stated that they and their staff always use personal protective equipment and proper procedure.
Yaggie stated that despite not being able to have large group services, they are recommending people reach out to the family of those departed.
“While we’re doing everything we can to support those experiencing a loss at this time, we encourage people to reach out to those families by phone calls, texts, cards, emails and video chats. Share your memories, write letters to express your feelings and tell stories about their loved one. All of those will be cherished until you can be together to hug or console them in person later.”
Olson feels for the families of those lost as the pandemic has forced everyone out of their normal routines.
“It is hard enough to lose a loved one and I can’t imagine losing one during this time when you aren’t able to give hugs or even shake a hand to console those that are grieving. We just hope that everyone stays healthy and the world gets over this,” Olson said.
