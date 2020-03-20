Deb Forstner of Fergus Falls says she feels blessed to say that her family, the Forstners, and the Roger Maris family are friends.
Fargo native Maris played for the New York Yankees, breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record in 1961. He played in seven World Series, five with the Yankees and two with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was the American League MVP in 1960 and ’61 and was a gold glove awardee as an outfielder.
“My mom graduated in the same class as Roger’s wife, Pat Maris, from Shanley High School in Fargo,” Forstner said. “They continue to talk frequently by phone.”
Deb has distinct memories of Roger Maris being in the Forstner’s Moorhead home in the 1960s.
“Roger attended some of my parents’ social gatherings when he was back home, and he graciously signed baseballs for all of us,” she said. “Those baseballs landed in our toy box for play, and the signatures wore off. Aargh!”
“But I do have the good memories.”
More about Roger Maris
A few residents of Fergus Falls and from other areas of Otter Tail County remember playing baseball games in which Roger Maris played for the Fargo American Legion baseball team.
Maris played baseball for Fargo Legion Post 2. His team won the North Dakota state tournament in 1950. Maris was named tournament MVP.
The Fargo native also starred in football and baseball for Fargo Shanley High School.
Maris played for the Fargo-Moorhead Twins in the old Northern League and advanced to the major leagues with the Cleveland Indians in 1957. He then played for Kansas City before being traded to the New York Yankees, ending his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Maris made seven all-star game appearances during his 12-year major league career. He retired with his family to Florida.
Sadly, Maris died of cancer at 51 in December 1985. His funeral was held in Fargo and he is buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in north Fargo.
Much of his memorabilia is housed at the Roger Maris Baseball Museum at West Acres in Fargo. An annual golf tournament in his honor raises money for Shanley High School and the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.
Curtailing lifestyle in wake of coronavirus
Many of us changing our lifestyle, in light of the coronavirus crisis, are reminded about life in the 1950s and staying closer to home.
It was a simpler time and, in many ways, a good time of life.
Back then a fun Saturday evening was being with family members and watching the musical TV show “Hit Parade” on a small black and white television set.
The top-rated songs of the week were sung. Premier singers were Dorothy Collins, Snooky Lanson and Gisele MacKenzie.
Collins is remembered for musical lyrics such as, “Hot diggity, dog ziggity, boom what you do to me.”
Roads weren’t as good in those days. When people did travel it was commonplace to stop when a radiator overheated.
It became necessary to open the hood of the car, wait for things to cool down and place a cloth over the radiator cap to protect one’s hand.
Opening the radiator cap too soon could cause the boiling fluid to surge out of the radiator and cause severe burns. It took a few minutes before one could refill with spare coolant or water.
Many people in Fergus Falls traveled to Fargo-Moorhead only three or four times a year. It was the old road through Carlisle, Rothsay, Barnesville and other towns in those days, prior to construction of the interstate highway system.
Flat tires were not uncommon.
“Yes, people did stay closer to home in those days. That’s why we had as many as 1,000 people attend a home baseball game here in Fergus Falls,” said retiree and former Red Sox town team pitcher Harley Oyloe.
The simple life indeed had its advantages.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
