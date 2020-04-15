W
hile doing laundry today I found a sock that went through the washer and dryer and still yielded a harvest of cockleburs. Ah, yes, we were in the woods this weekend. As part of our stay-at-home order we go to the woods where not only are there no crowds or relatives, there are no other people, period! Of course, under normal circumstances we can invite whomever we wish, but these days that doesn’t occur. Isolation in the woods is complete. On Saturday, as we were hiking, we happened upon a number of cockleburs plants that looked like they would benefit from instant removal.
Xanthium (cocklebur) is a genus of flowering plants in the sunflower tribe within the daisy family, native to the Americas and Eastern Asia. Now I like sunflowers and daisies just fine, but if I were related to Xanthium, I would divorce the relative and never admit to any association whatsoever. In my opinion cockleburs are part of the curse God put on the earth. Not good for anything. They are poisonous to eat. Not that I know anyone who would even try to eat them, but if they get in animal food, such as hay, they can cause problems. Just saying.
For those of us who live in town, cockleburs are only part of childhood memories. When I was young, we played in the field where River View Heights is located. It was left fairly wild, with the weeds and grasses growing about hip high to a kid. We played army and cops and robbers, hiding in the weeds. We’d come home and have to remove cockleburs from our shoelaces, clothes, and sometimes hair before we could go into the house. In the winter getting them on your knit mittens was a real pain. It’s almost impossible to get those buggers out of knit fabrics.
As a teenager I was into horses. We kept our horses out of town, and of course there were cockleburs in the pasture. Getting them out of manes and tails was a nasty, time consuming chore, but we loved our horses and couldn’t leave them with burs. Getting burs out of dog hair or cat fur is another impossible task. Did you know it helps to use coconut oil to remove cockleburs from pets? I saw it on YouTube.
Anyway, as Eric and I walked through our woods we came to an area near his hunting stand that was covered with cockleburs. We decided to declare war on the weeds. They are easy to pull out this time of year. They have a single taproot that grows down into the saturated soil and if you pull them straight up, they slide out easily. However, there is no such thing as one cocklebur plant. Like coronavirus, once they take root, they spread exponentially. Keeping myself entertained, I identified the patches into cities, villages, neighborhoods, and isolated farms. Some patches looked like huge cities; others were mere villages. There were very few farms and the cities, although daunting at first, were relatively easy to eradicate since they were on the edge of the forest. The villages were more challenging because you had to hike through underbrush to access them. As we cleaned up one village, we would find another large neighborhood only a few feet away After more than two hours of pulling the nasty nuisance, we declared victory. We had accomplished a major feat.
On Sunday after church in the parking lot, and Easter dinner in the cabin, we decided it was time for another walk in the woods. Foolishly we agreed to check on our cocklebur battlefield to make sure we had destroyed them all. No such luck. All we did was discover outliers that we missed. More skirmishes with the enemy. We pulled hundreds of plants, heaping them into huge piles. Again, entertaining myself, I started a weed competition to see which was the largest. Some of these plants were taller than me, with large roots. The granddaddy of them all had a taproot of 18 inches and the diameter was easily 2.5 inches. Eric agreed it was the winner.
The roots were covered in mud, which of course got all over our jeans. Cockleburs stuck to our hats, collars, bootlaces, socks, the frayed hems of our jeans, and sometimes in my hair. Now you know why they showed up in the laundry.
I checked online to see how to eradicate the pests. Learning what I did, I’m glad we pulled them. According to the internet, the weed should be pulled up and the area sprayed in early spring with herbicide chemicals. (I hate using chemical warfare.) Our weed piles will eventually be hauled away to a location safe for burning. We can’t burn them in the woods. Even on a wet year, we could burn the entire forest, loose our woods, and go to jail to boot. Bad plan, I guess next weekend we will be spraying…yuck. So, as the rest of the world fights COVID-19, Eric and I will be waging war on Xanthium, also knows an cocklebur.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.