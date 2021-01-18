On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced a new community COVID-19 vaccine program that partners with local public health and school districts at nine locations across the state — including a location in Fergus Falls. The pilot sites will initially serve adults aged 65 and older, pre-K through grade 12 teachers and school staff, and staff working at licensed and certified child care programs. According to the announcement, a "small number of doses" will be available at each site for eligible Minnesotans, and appointments can be made by phone or online only for Minnesotans 65 plus. The website and phone number are expected to be made available Tuesday, and appointments are set to begin on Thursday. School districts will select pilot program participants, and child care providers will be randomly selected and notified to secure an appointment.
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, issued the following statement about the new Fergus Falls COVID-19 vaccine pilot site:
"It's encouraging that aging Minnesotans, teachers, and child care providers will soon have a vaccine pilot site right here in Fergus Falls — in time, this will help us fully reopen our schools and protect those most vulnerable to the disease. I encourage anyone who is eligible for this pilot site program to sign up once appointments are available, and have patience with our local health and school officials as they work to distribute a limited supply to those who wish to take the vaccine."
Rasmusson plans to post a website, phone, and other key information about the new Fergus Falls COVID-19 vaccine pilot site to his legislative Facebook page as it becomes available. You can find Rasmusson's legislative Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RepJordanRasmusson.
