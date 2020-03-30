The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to spread as more businesses are required to temporarily close. Having to close or reduce operating time, along with reduced business generally, is also cutting into labor hours and a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment the week before last. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that unemployment rates could reach 20%.
Otter Tail County has a number of resources available for people who have been impacted by changes in employment, income or other new circumstances brought about by COVID-19. One group of community volunteers put together a Google Doc titled “Fergus Falls Area Community Resources for COVID-19” that has been making the rounds online and includes information for businesses and employers, people looking for child care, emergency assistance, food and groceries help and other basic needs.
While leaving the home to shop for groceries is still allowed under Gov. Tim Walz’s shelter in place restrictions, vulnerable community members may prefer pick-up and delivery options. Aldi’s offers shipping options, Walmart has created special shopping hours for seniors (Tuesdays at 6 a.m.) and also offers pick-up. Service Food is offering both grocery delivery and pick-up, =Meadow Farm Foods offers parking lot pick-up and home delivery, and Otter Express is offering food and meal deliveries.
For families who may have trouble affording those services, the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf is still open and offering pick-up, with volunteers bringing food out to waiting vehicles. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fergus Falls Public Schools is offering free meals for children 18 years of age and under with pick-up at McKinley Elementary, Adams Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Kennedy Secondary School, Morning Son Christian School and the YMCA. Serving times are Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and lunch and breakfast are picked up at the same time. The Salvation Army is still offering their hot food canteen truck in front of the Salvation Army building Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For those facing reduced employment or unemployment, Otter Tail County Human Services offers emergency Assistance for families with dependent children under the age of 21, or emergency general assistance for people without children. Their offices are closed, so call them to learn more about the program and apply for assistance. People can also apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through them.
West Central Initiative has started a 2020 Resiliency Fund to respond to the immediate needs of the region as a result of COVID-19. Applications for funding requests have not opened yet, but will soon. You can check their website or like them on Facebook for updates. They’ve put $25,000 into the fund and are accepting donations. The money will go toward food and shelter for those in crisis, care and education to children and helping those needing specific resources.
Springboard for the Arts has a personal emergency relief fund that artists who have lost income can apply to for help on their website, up to $500.
For those looking to apply for unemployment, Minnesota Employment and Economic Development has asked that people filing new unemployment insurance applications apply on certain days of the week depending on the last digit of your Social Security number. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s unemployment insurance team members are processing more applications for unemployment benefits than ever before,” an email they sent out reads. People can only apply on their assigned day, or on Thursday or Friday if they missed their assigned day. Social Security numbers ending in 0, 1 or 2 can apply on Monday; 3, 4 or 5 can apply on Tuesday; and 6, 7, 8 or 9 can apply on Wednesday. More information on qualifications and the application process can be found at uimn.org.
People without insurance, or who have lost their insurance as a result of losing employment or benefits, can apply for MNsure through their special enrollment period which runs from March 23 through April 21. More information and the application are available at mnsure.org.
There are a lot of resources online for people sheltering at home, including online therapy, online Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, access to e-books and audiobooks with your library card on the Fergus Falls Public Library website, virtual field trips and virtual museum walkthroughs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.