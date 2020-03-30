Good for you that your financially in a “good place.” Unfortunately, many are not and the need is great. If you don’t need it take and give it to people and organizations who do. The government has asked people to close businesses; people are out of work. I think its only right they help people out.

The only thing I think that is irresponsible and ignorant are your comments.

So, good for you Dr. Hendel. So glad you don’t need money when so many others do! For the so-called 40% who aren’t in need, put your money where your mouth is and give to those who do! No need for politics, we’re in a pandemic. Let’s work together.

 

Mary Roggenkamp

Fergus Falls

