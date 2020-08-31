With the new school year starting next week, district bus provider Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches is preparing to rev their engines again. “Our last day of operation last school year was March 16, so March 17 through the end of May we did not operate buses. Fifty-one days, I guess, schools were closed,” Mike Clark, vice president of Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches, said.
Superintendent Jeff Drake announced the school’s plans for reopening, with the current plan being in-person learning for all K-6 grade students and a hybrid model for grades 7-12 where some students attend Monday and Thursday, others attend Tuesday and Friday, and all students work from home on Wednesdays. The plans, of which there are five tiers, may change depending on COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people in Otter Tail County. There’s also the option for students to select a 100% distance learning program.
Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches is ready to accommodate the new learning structure, Clark says. “Grades K-6 will be in school everyday so we’ll be operating regular routes to and from school, and then with the distance learning for (grades) 7 through 12, following their school schedules.”
The bus company operates 20 regular routes to and from school everyday and will continue to do so in the upcoming school year. There have been some changes to day-to-day procedure in accordance with state regulations. “Students are asked to wear face masks or shields, and drivers likely do the same thing,” says Clark. “When there’s passengers on board, there’s social distancing where they can and we’re sanitizing with electrostatic sprayers after routes are completed in the morning and then once they’re completed in the evening we do the sanitization again.”
An electrostatic sprayer works by positively charging liquid droplets, like disinfectants and sanitizers, so that the droplets better cover negatively charged surfaces. The EPA considers electrostatic sprayers to be more efficient, reduces waste and distributes sanitizers more uniformly across uneven surfaces compared to traditional sprayer systems.
Classes for Fergus Falls Public School begin on Sept. 8, with Kindergarten starting on Sept. 9.
