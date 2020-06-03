Bjorn and Tollef Ringdahl and their five ambulance crews were not in New York City to see the Statue of Liberty or visit Coney Island.
A “Strike Force” of five Ringdahl Ambulance units were called to the “Big Apple” to help save lives and lend aid with the COVID-19 crisis in the United States.
According to Ringdahl Ambulance Service Operations Director Randy Fischer, Bjorn was appointed to be one of eight EMS task force leaders. He was in charge of between 25 and 27 ambulance crews during his 64 days in America’s largest city.
“He’s respected nationally by the teams that were out there,” Fischer said. “We’re fortunate to have him.”
As of June 2, New York State had 372,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23,959 deaths from the coronavirus. Minnesota, by contrast, had 25,208 confirmed cases and 1,050 deaths.
“We have a federal disaster contract,” said Fischer. “They were there to help the New York City Fire Department (which runs all emergency medical services in the city).”
The Ringdahl crews were gathered from Minnesota sites in Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids and North Dakota sites in Jamestown and Lisbon.
Arriving in New York City on March 31, the Ringdahl ambulances were inspected and their crews were provided with radio assignments. They were assigned to a staging area at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and were put right to work.
“They saw a lot of death and a lot of dying people,” Fischer said, adding that EMS crews had to do what they could to provide treatment since hospital facilities were overwhelmed. Fischer said that at its peak there were 700 unanswered calls in the great metropolitan area.
COVID-19 data indicates the curve in New York City has flattened out in recent weeks.
“We haven’t seen (high of number) here yet and hopefully we won’t,” Fischer said.
Quarantined now after their deployment ended May 28, none of the 12 Ringdahl EMS people were lost to the coronavirus or have shown symptoms of the deadly disease.
Fischer added that Ringdahl people who were deployed are “not ready to talk” about the experiences during their nine weeks in New York City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.